Why I’m always happy to see great work from other agencies

Striking an optimistic note at the start of the new decade, Laurent Simon, chief creative officer at ad agency VMLY&R explains why, in a deeply competitive industry, he loves to see great work being made by his rivals

Our industry is fiercely competitive. And so am I. We’re all competing for the same clients, the same talent pool, and the same accolades.

I’m also of the view that there are, economically speaking, too many ‘suppliers’ for everyone to thrive in the UK market.

Envy, jealousy, and fear would seem like a natural reaction under those circumstances. And yet, seeing great work done by the competition has never failed to put a smile on my face. Because great work means greater returns. For me. For you. For us all.

Great work is a reminder of how great our job is. At its most basic level, great work is an amazing and joyful experience.

We feel it. We connect with it. We buy into it without having to think about it. As creatives, it’s an immense privilege to have the platform and the tools to make that happen.