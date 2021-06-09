W+K London creates branding for CineCov film festival

As part of Coventry’s UK City of Culture, CineCov will turn the whole city into a cinema over the next 12 months, taking over parks, community centres, churches and towpaths 

By

Mobile arts organisation Flatpack Projects has just launched CineCov, a year-long film festival which aims to turn the city of Coventry into a huge cinema in celebration of it being the UK’s City of Culture.  

A team at Wieden + Kennedy London, led by senior designer Justin Hallstrom, has created the branding and website for CineCov, which aims to bridge the world of cinema and the city of Coventry. With bold shapes and a monochrome palette – a nod to the city’s brutalist architecture – the branding has a particular focus on movement. 

All images: CineCov branding for Flatpack Projects by W+K London

“In every aspect of the design we put motion at the forefront,” says Hallstrom. “The primary logo is an animated representation of the brand, even static versions come in different forms, each adding a sense of movement and discovery.” 

With animated icons and logos, a set of brand guidelines, templates for event communications and a pre-screening ident, the identity will be used across digital and physical assets throughout the year, helping to create a thread between the eclectic line up of local and global talent.

Over 150 screenings and film events will take place across the city in parks, community centres, towpaths, churches and even the odd cinema.

“As cinemas begin to reopen and Coventry steps into the limelight, this is a really exciting moment for a programme like this,” says Ian Francis, director of Flatpack Projects. “We hope CineCov will be an opportunity for people to immerse themselves in this brilliant city and to discover something new.” 

Creative studio Uncommon was behind the wider UK City of Culture branding which was launched last year, and with W+K London’s work on the CineCov identity, it’s yet another example of the recent boom we’re seeing of creative agencies bringing design and advertising together under one roof. 

In a piece CR published back in February, Eric Baldwin, ECD at Wieden + Kennedy Portland said: “When you’re ‘architecting’ a brand across all of the places where it shows up, it just holds together in a much more cohesive way and doesn’t feel as fragmented as it can when you’re farming different pieces of your business out to different places.”

CineCov is on now for the next 12 months, with the full summer programme to be announced shortly; wklondon.com; coventry2021.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham