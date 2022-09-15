Still from Samsung ad by W+K

Wieden+Kennedy’s Samsung spot plays on the doubts of iPhone loyalists

In an attempt to loosen the iPhone’s vice-like grip on the market, Samsung’s new ad emphasises the seductive qualities of its flippable smartphone

By

Apple’s iPhone is practically ubiquitous, yet many critics claim that the tech giant simply sells the same phone every year, with only minor improvements. In contrast, Samsung has at least attempted to break the mould with its novel foldable smartphones – which, after some initial teething problems, have made waves in the tech industry.

Samsung’s new campaign, titled Join the Flip Side and created by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, encourages iPhone obsessives to venture away from their usual choice and seek innovation elsewhere – ideally in the new Galaxy Z Flip 4. It features a dramatic short film emphasising the flippable phone as an irresistible, unforgettable piece of technology.

The ad follows Elena, an everyday smartphone user, as she becomes mesmerised by the movement of her friend’s new Z Flip 4. She tries to shake the feeling, asserting, “I would never switch to Samsung, I love my phone”, but as the film progresses she struggles to get the flip and fold motion out of her mind. Soon it’s appearing everywhere she looks – from yoga classes to waving children.

The story taps into trivial dilemmas many of us can relate to – the blind loyalty to a particular tech company; the subtle pressure to conform to the choices of our peers; and the apprehension of breaking away from the crowd.

Still from Samsung ad by W+K
Still from Samsung ad by W+K
Still from Samsung ad by W+K

Speaking on the campaign’s messaging, Ramona Todoca and Ed Olhagary, creative directors at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, explain: “Creatively, we’ve embraced the people who proudly say they’d ‘never switch to Samsung’, making them feel seen and understood on the emotional journey of switching. Instead of selling them on the latest innovation, we use something that happens in real life to plant the seed of doubt, then watch it grow … and multiply.”

Credits:
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
Creative directors: Ramona Todoca, Edouard Olhagaray
Art director: Cecilia Pignocchi
Copywriter: Andrew Duncan
Designers: Lewis Beedham, Olya Kuzovkina
Director: Matias & Mathias
DOP: Benjamin Loeb

Latest from CR

More from CR

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Bridging the Gap

In this new report, we shine a light on some under-acknowledged gaps in the creative industries and examine how these might be closed

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON