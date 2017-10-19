Will Ferrell is a phone-obsessed dad in new ad campaign

This funny and pretty dark campaign for US non-profit Common Sense stars Will Ferrell as a dad who is hopelessly addicted to his smart phone.

By
Common Sense

Created for Common Sense, a US nonprofit organisation focused on kids and families, the ad campaign aims to highlight the impact of smart phone use on children, and how the devices are increasingly intruding on family life.

It does this via a set of funny but slightly disturbing ads that star comedian Will Ferrell as a phone-obsessed dad who is being encouraged by his family to embrace a device-free dinner. The spots will make you chuckle, but his behaviour will likely make you wince with recognition too.

Credits:
Agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Co-Chairman: Jeff Goodby, Rich Silverstein
ECD: Margaret Johnson
Creatives: Hanna Wittmark, Kate Baynham
Director: Clay Weiner
Production company: Biscuit Filmworks
Editorial: Arcade Edit

