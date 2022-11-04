Asda x Elf 2

Will Ferrell’s Elf is the star of Asda’s Christmas ad

Footage from the cult Xmas movie is incorporated into an everyday Asda store in the ad, directed by Daniel Kleinman

By

Created by Havas London, the ad sees Buddy the Elf rock up at an Asda store to take part in a trial work shift in the run up to Christmas.

Many a slapstick moment follows, as Buddy samples the Christmas food, distracts his colleagues and – of course – sings loudly over the store’s tannoy system.

Creating the ad was a feat of craft magic. The agency worked with Framestore in order to seamlessly integrate classic footage into the spot, with the post house initially rotoscoping Buddy out of the original film.

A digital Asda store was then created by LiDAR scanning a real, bricks-and-mortar location, allowing the creative team to scout their locations virtually and relative to Buddy’s existing performance. During filming, at an existing studio set, an on-set body double was used for eyeline reference and to provide nuanced shadows and interactions which could be deftly incorporated into the final composite.

The original and new footage were then brought together, with careful match grading incorporated early in the process to bring the modern world towards the look of the original footage. Grain, chromatic aberration and physical film stock look were also applied to the plates shot on a digital camera.

Asda x Elf 1

“This was a unique challenge,” says Kleinman, “working with an A-list Hollywood actor, without him being there in person, and crafting other actors around his iconic performance. It was important not only to make the action seamless but also convincingly transport him to a Christmas Asda store, creating a Hollywood feel to Asda’s Christmas celebrations.”

The ad marks the first time the Elf has been licensed for brand marketing and the campaign also sees in-store tannoy announcements from Buddy, as well as Asda-exclusive Elf-themed food and clothing.

Credits:
Creative Agency: Havas London
Chief Creative Officer: Vicki Maguire
Creative Directors: Dan Cole, Andy Garnett
Associate Creative Directors: Rob Greaves, Sam Daly
Senior Art Director: Richard Gorton-Lee (Chunky)
Senior Copywriter: Mark Wilson
Senior Designer: Sam Kallen
Production Company: Rattling Stick
Director: Daniel Kleinman
Post production and VFX: Framestore
Creative Director: Kamen Markov
VFX Supervisor: Jules Janaud

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

