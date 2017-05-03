Winners of the Health Tech & You Awards 2017

For three years now the AXA PPP Health Tech & You Awards have celebrated innovations in health tech; technology developments that help us live better and could change the way we think about healthcare. This year’s awards were announced last week, in a ceremony at London’s Design Museum and included apparel that improves the senses and a video game for seniors.
MIRA Rehab – Winner of the Health Tech & Age Award
uMotif – The Health & Care Professional’s Choice
HealthUnlocked – Winner of the Wow! Awards
Affinity – The AXA PPP Health Tech & You Challenge winner
All of this winning work with be on display at an interactive exhibition at the Design Museum. The exhibition hopes to get viewers thinking about a world that is less reliant on human healthcare professionals, by showcasing innovations that put technology at the centre of healthcare. Historical origins of health tech and past years’ winners will also be on display.
Marcus Lyon’s multimedia project, Somos Brasil, documents over 100 Brazilians through photography, recorded sound and DNA sampling. The result is a detailed study of the ancestry of a truly global nation – and a D&AD award-winning piece of work