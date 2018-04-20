Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2018

The winners of the 11th annual Sony World Photography Awards were announced last night, with two female photographers Alys Tomlinson and Candida Höfer receiving the highest honour

Last night, the Sony World Photography Organisation announced the winners of its 2018 competition. The coveted Photographer of the Year Award was given to Alys Tomlinson for her personal body of work titled Ex-Voto; a series of images taken at pilgrimage sites in Lourdes (France), Ballyvourney (Ireland) and Grabarka (Poland). It’s a contemplative set of large-format black-and-white portraits of pilgrims and their environments, and smaller still lives of the objects associated with their faith.

