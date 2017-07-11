CR Recommends

Designer vs Developer #6: Building new tools for designers and developers

The sixth episode of Google Design Advocate Mustafa Kurtuldu’s YouTube and podcast series aimed at improving understanding between designers and developers looks into whether design tools prevent us from discovering the truth. In this episode he speaks to Surma, a Developer Advocate on the Google Developer Relations Team, about whether the design tools we use are fit for purpose

The evolution of client storytelling

When you need to involve and enthuse clients with the projects you are working on together, video can be a far more effective presentation tool than the trusty PDF or PowerPoint. Made by Many’s Alex Harding shares how they use video to tell product stories

