The Canadian artist and animator celebrates the unexpected in his eerie collages, GIFs and animated shorts. Here he talks to CR about what captivates him and the beauty of human error

“I wouldn’t call what I do trickery,” says Winston Hacking. “I am simply trying to create a sense of wonder, if only for a brief moment.” Surprise is at the centre of Hacking’s work. Based in Toronto, the visual artist takes far-flung visuals and fuses them together into collaged images, GIFs and films that take on a humorous character of their own.

When he isn’t busy on commissions or collaborating with other creatives – he has a handful of music videos under his belt for Flying Lotus and Andy Shauf, and was behind much of the artwork for FlyLo’s new album FLAMAGRA – Hacking often spends time adding to his broad collection of animations and trying his hand at new methods.