Within ventures into AR with children’s app Wonderscope
The studio founded by Aaron Koblin and Chris Milk has created an iOS app which tells stories through a mix of AR and voice detection software
Within is known for its creative approach to VR. Founded by Chris Milk and Aaron Koblin, the Los Angeles studio has combined new technologies and old-fashioned craft to create compelling documentaries, music videos and animated films.
Now, it is stepping into the world of AR with the launch of Wonderscope – a free iOS app for children that hopes to offer an alternative to passive screen time.
Wonderscope uses AR to place characters and scenes in children’s surroundings using the camera on their iPad or iPhone. The app is voice-activated and children have to read aloud to move the story on.
