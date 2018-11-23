Within ventures into AR with children’s app Wonderscope

The studio founded by Aaron Koblin and Chris Milk has created an iOS app which tells stories through a mix of AR and voice detection software

Characters from Wonderscope’s AR stories

Within is known for its creative approach to VR. Founded by Chris Milk and Aaron Koblin, the Los Angeles studio has combined new technologies and old-fashioned craft to create compelling documentaries, music videos and animated films.

Now, it is stepping into the world of AR with the launch of Wonderscope – a free iOS app for children that hopes to offer an alternative to passive screen time.

Wonderscope uses AR to place characters and scenes in children’s surroundings using the camera on their iPad or iPhone. The app is voice-activated and children have to read aloud to move the story on.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk