Stickers and posters of leading female footballers plaster the walls of a gallery space-turned-girls bedroom in east London, as part of a Nike campaign to inspire young athletes

Wieden+Kennedy focused on the stories of four women from the French, German, Dutch and English football team – Amandine Henry, Sara Dabritz, Lieke Martens and Fran Kirby.

A set of four films explore the career highlights of each woman, as well as some personal memories such as Henry’s first pair of football boots (which she loved so much she slept in).

As part of the effort to connect today’s heroes with the next generation of athletes, the films also feature young girls talking about their own dreams of becoming football players.

This thread is picked up in an accompanying exhibition on London’s Hanbury Street, where a gallery space has been turned into a poster-covered girl’s bedroom.

Nike created 94 designs for the space, which have been turned into free prints and stickers that anyone can take away with them. More than one million of them have also been distributed via sports clubs, cinemas and magazines.

The exhibition is open until July 7 at 16 Hanbury Street, London; wklondon.com