Wok to Walk Without Studio

Without creates a tasty new look for Wok to Walk

Positioning the restaurant chain as a destination for high quality fast food, the refreshed branding features a new lightning bolt-inspired logo and a brand mascot called Woki

By

Wok to Walk began life in 2004 as a tiny restaurant in Amsterdam, inspired by the founders’ travels around Asia. Fast forward to today, and it’s a global food brand with over 100 sites in 20 countries.

While the company has always placed emphasis on healthy, affordable and freshly cooked food, over the years perceptions of the brand had become muddled amid the raft of convenient but unhealthy fast food offerings on the high street. Hoping to address this common misconception, the brand enlisted the help of Without, a London-based studio that has previously worked with Wahaca, Sushi Daily and Caravan.

Wok to Walk Without Studio
Wok to Walk Without Studio

Wok to Walk’s repositioning is grounded in the history of its namesake, which was first invented in China over 2,000 years ago. The wok’s rounded bottom works by sealing in heat and nutrition, so fresh food can be cooked quickly with less oil and more flavour.

Inspired by this ancient form of cooking, the new logo features a wok with a lightning bolt in the middle, which doubles as a signature W. Building on the dynamic mark, Without created a suite of patterns that sit across uniforms, takeaway bags and typographic posters.

Wok to Walk Without Studio
Wok to Walk Without Studio

A refreshed colour palette introduces new gradients inspired by the cinematography of Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai. Meanwhile, a new photography style and art direction seek to translate the colours, flavours and emotion of Chinese street food, instead of falling back on tired clichés.

The brand’s renewed emphasis on copywriting also focuses on food quality, seasonal recipes and ingredients, rather than price or meal deals. In this vein, the chefs – who attend circus school as part of their training – have been renamed as Woksmiths to highlight their cooking credentials.

Wok to Walk Without Studio
Wok to Walk Without Studio

The new restaurant interiors, which Without advised on, will now be open plan and built around the Woksmiths, so that customers can see the food being prepared for themselves.

Finally, in order to connect with customers on a more emotional level, Woki has been introduced as the new Wok to Walk brand mascot. “Woki is the spirit of the Woksmith,” the studio explains. “Bold, creative and enthusiastic with a mischievous, rule-breaking streak.”

without.studio

Latest from CR

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

MIDDLEWEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

PACKAGING DESIGNER

LONDON