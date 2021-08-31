How the Greenham Common Peace Camp banners were created

A new book published by Four Corners Books tells the story of the banners that represented the thousands of women who protested at Greenham Common, whose struggle still inspires activists today. We talk to author Charlotte Dew about their creation

By

In the late summer of 1981, a group of women walked from Cardiff, Wales for over 100 miles carrying a handmade banner proclaiming their protest against nuclear missiles. This march to the military base at Greenham Common led to the establishment of camps that, for nearly two decades, drew women from all over the world to make their voices heard in the name of peace. 

To coincide with the 40th anniversary of the march, Four Corners Books has published Women For Peace: Banners from Greenham Common. “[The book] explores the banners made in support of the Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp from three perspectives: how and by whom the banners were made; the arguments for nuclear disarmament they put forward through their slogans and motifs; and the range of ways and places in which the banners were used,” explains curator, researcher and author of the book, Charlotte Dew. 

Top: Banners by Thalia and Ian Campbell for the CND organised March to Molesworth, 1985; Above: Girls Say No to the Bombs by Thalia Campbell. From the collection of the Peace Museum, Bradford. All images: Women For Peace: Banners From Greenham Common, Four Corners Books

More from CR

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham