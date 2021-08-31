A new book published by Four Corners Books tells the story of the banners that represented the thousands of women who protested at Greenham Common, whose struggle still inspires activists today. We talk to author Charlotte Dew about their creation

In the late summer of 1981, a group of women walked from Cardiff, Wales for over 100 miles carrying a handmade banner proclaiming their protest against nuclear missiles. This march to the military base at Greenham Common led to the establishment of camps that, for nearly two decades, drew women from all over the world to make their voices heard in the name of peace.

To coincide with the 40th anniversary of the march, Four Corners Books has published Women For Peace: Banners from Greenham Common. “[The book] explores the banners made in support of the Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp from three perspectives: how and by whom the banners were made; the arguments for nuclear disarmament they put forward through their slogans and motifs; and the range of ways and places in which the banners were used,” explains curator, researcher and author of the book, Charlotte Dew.

Top: Banners by Thalia and Ian Campbell for the CND organised March to Molesworth, 1985; Above: Girls Say No to the Bombs by Thalia Campbell. From the collection of the Peace Museum, Bradford. All images: Women For Peace: Banners From Greenham Common, Four Corners Books