We’ve gathered some favourites from the extraordinary creativity on show at the anti-Trump Women’s Marches around the world

Thousands of women (and many men and children) marched in protest against incoming US President Trump on Saturday January 21. Whatever your politics, many of the signs and banners carried by protesters displayed extraordinary wit and creativity.

We asked CR’s Twitter followers to send some of the best they spotted. Here’s a selection:

From Liverpool:

Thanks to James Gilbey for these:

Plus:

A lot of people shared this Princess Leia poster:

It’s one of four designs created for the march by Hayley Gilmore and distributed via Mississippi-based Ladies Who Design.

Hi-res versions were made available to download for free by Gilmore: “The poster is intended to be a tribute to the life and legacy of Carrie Fisher. I wanted it to serve as a source of inspiration to those participating in the women marches across the country,” she says. “I love and respect Carrie Fisher so much. Her portrayal as Leia Organa in Star Wars has impacted so many people. It’s amazing to see how much joy this has brought people!”

At both the Women’s Marches and at the Inauguration Day protests, many participants carried posters produced by The Amplifier Foundation, the US-based non-profit which uses art to help give a voice to grassroots movements.

Using funds raised via Kickstarter, the Foundation had its We the People posters by Jessica Sabogal, Shepard Fairey and Ernesto Yerena printed in newspapers as ads so that they could be torn out to use on the March, thus bypassing the regulations which limit protest at the event.

“Much of Washington will be locked down on Inauguration Day, and in some areas there will be severe restrictions on signs and banners. But we’ve figured out a hack. It’s called the newspaper!” explained the Foundation on its Kickstarter page. “On January 20th, if this campaign succeeds, we’re going to take out full-page ads in the Washington Post with these images, so that people across the capitol and across the country will be able to carry them into the streets, hang them in windows, or paste them on walls.”

The Amplifier Foundation also created posters for the Women’s Marches:

Such methods of publication and distribution allow professional designers and illustrators a more meaningful way to engage in protest than simply posting images on their own blogs or Instagram feeds. (Michael Bierut wrote an excellent Design Observer post on this issue in 2004: “when the going gets tough, designers have a t-shirt contest”.)

It’s noticeable though that the ‘home-made’ signs created by many of the marchers themselves carry more potency, and often more wit and charm, than some of the more ‘professional’ efforts. When it comes to creativity, there’s a lot be said for unfiltered, righteous anger!

Thanks to everyone who shared pictures with us via Twitter.