Wong Ping brings his cheeky animated artworks to Stavanger

Kunsthall Stavanger in Norway is hosting the artist’s first Scandinavian show, and it’s filled with his trademark mix of deep psychology and playful imagery

By
Wong Ping still

The exhibition – which has the unpronounceable title of ;´༎◌ຶ ۝ ༎◌ຶ༽~♡ – brings together several works created by the Hong Kong-born artist in the last five years. According to the gallery, they explore a wide range of subjects including “human desire, obsession, shame, isolation, and repressed sexuality”.

This all happens via Ping’s distinctive style, which uses bright colour palettes and weirdly shaped characters to explore narratives that, frequently, feel far more disturbing than his playful aesthetic hints at.

“Keep laughing even when you are surrounded by corpses”, reads the subtitles from one of the animated artworks on display – which feels quite a lot like the ‘dance like no-one’s watching’ vibe of Ping’s world.

Wong Ping still
Wong Ping still
Wong Ping still

It’s the kind of work the artist has made his name with, and which has landed him commissions from Prada and Nowness, as well as widespread acceptance from the art world. In the last seven years, he’s shown pieces at exhibitions in Europe, Asia and the USA.

“Over the years, I’ve realised I work more like a comedian,” he told CR in a 2019 interview. “I enjoy watching standup, and a lot of the time their material comes from real life. They combine little things together to make a story, but they’re not only making jokes – they’re reflecting on other things and there’s more meaning behind the jokes.”

Wong Ping still

;´༎◌ຶ ۝ ༎◌ຶ༽~♡ brings together five recent video pieces by Ping, alongside a large-scale immersive installation. According to Kunsthall Stavanger, they “lend a light-hearted, humorous and accessible approach to the deep psychological issues experienced by the protagonists in his films”.

;´༎◌ຶ ۝ ༎◌ຶ༽~♡  is on display until September 18 at Kunsthall Stavanger; kunsthallstavanger.no

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER