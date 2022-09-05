Woolmark_advertising_BTS_Oil_2

Woolmark takes on synthetic fabrics in bold new ad

The campaign highlights the environmental impact of synthetics and urges consumers to choose natural fibres such as wool instead

By

Titled Wear Wool Not Fossil Fuel, Woolmark’s new campaign features striking imagery to emphasise the negative impact of synthetic fabric and the crude oil used in its manufacture.

Released to coincide with the September fashion weeks around the globe, creative company 20something pulls no punches in the ad, which is directed by Studio Birthplace, the directing team behind Greenpeace’s award-winning 2021 film Wasteminster.

The campaign centres on a 60-second film showing people struggling to escape an oil-filled swimming pool, based on the insight that every 25 minutes an Olympic pool’s worth of crude oil is used to produce synthetic clothing, which amounts to almost 350 million barrels a year.

Accompanying the ad will be an anamorphic digital billboard shown at London’s Piccadilly Circus and New York’s Times Square, along with global OOH and social support.

“We’re in the middle of a climate emergency and as filmmakers we believe it is our responsibility to tell the most important stories of our time,” say directors Sil Van Der Woerd and Jorik Dozy (aka Studio Birthplace). “To make the invisible visible. Did you know that about 70% of all clothes today are made from synthetics? That’s another word for oil. We’re literally wearing oil. The fast fashion industry uses 2.5 million litres of it every 25 minutes.

Woolmark_Flyposters
Posters for the new Woolmark campaign

“Big numbers like these are often hard to comprehend and therefore we struggle to connect with them. Using film to visualise big data in ways we can relate to it will help us come to grip with the reality of our consumer culture. Change starts with awareness and with every film or piece of content we create, we push to work towards a more sustainable future for our planet.”

The ad campaign marks a confident new direction for Woolmark, a brand which is known globally for its iconic logo (which comes with its own interesting back story). This new spot articulates a clear purpose for the brand beyond simply the quality of its products, and arrives at a time when the fashion industry is being forced to reckon with its sustainability and the impact of fast fashion.

Credits:
Production Company: Park Village
Creative Company: 20something
Creatives/Directors: Jorik Dozy, Sil van der Woerd @ Studio Birthplace
Creative Director: Will Thacker
Creative/Copywriter: Elliott Starr
Photography: Dirk Rees

Latest from CR

More from CR

Bridging the Gap

In this new report, we shine a light on some under-acknowledged gaps in the creative industries and examine how these might be closed

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON