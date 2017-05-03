If there was ever a time to embrace work shirts it’s now. They’ve had a reinvention as of late and we’ve moved beyond a simple oxford slim fit. Look-at-me sleeves, back detailing (or no back at all), and all of the ruffles are taking over and we couldn’t be happier about it. These ones are the best and you can wear them to brunch with shorts or with palazzo pants to the office.

Let’s ease you into it with something simple. The wide sleeves on the NA-KD shirt take it from smart and simple to (when paired with layered gold necklaces and a low bun) your mum’s cool art dealer friend. 100% cotton this is a year round buy at £33, you may as well get two.

Is there anything cooler than a girl who can pull off shorts at the office? No is the answer to that one. 100% modal (which is one of the softest inexpensive fabrics known to womankind) and ever so slightly oversized, it reeks of Scandi elegance. Teamed with linen shorts and maybe some Eytys in summer or a straight legged pair of Levi’s in the winter this is another no-brainer.

A shirt / jacket – a shacket – is an in-between seasons must have and in this Lady Danger™ red it lets you keep the rest of the look clean. Because it runs a bit big, avoid floaty short skirts and aim for something more tailored so you don’t drown in fabric. Looks good with hair tucked under the collar in a “I just hopped out of the shower and threw on my boyfriend’s shirt” kinda way.

This sweet detailed blue and teal shirt tucked into shorty shorts is the stuff Marnie Michaels’ dreams are made of. Throw in some white Keds and look down and you’ll think you’re summering on Cape Cod. And when you’re not living that fantasy, tucked into some 501’s and with a tidy brogue, you’re looking damn fine in the office, too.

I see you in this. Yes, you. Tucked into some wide leg navy trousers like these from H&M and off to dinner with your in-laws. Alternatively, maybe over a slim fitting A-line skirt (maybe in yellow if you’re feeling bold) and a loafer browsing the Saturday morning food markets.

Just the right amount of Beetlejuice with this stand out Alexander Wang. It’s not cropped in that Britney Spears way but the perfect length for high waist – just a hint of torso is a luxury that working only in a creative environment allows. Why else are you doing all this? 100% cotton and still suitable for summer since it’s not 100% black but also you’re not going to inevitably spill rose all down the front because it’s not 100% white. *adds to cart*

Lyst is a global fashion search engine that connects you with the world’s biggest inventory of luxury fashion items in one place, helping you find the right item, in the right size, at the right price.