Sharing Spaces: co-working environments that foster creativity and community
Co-working spaces offer both flexibility and the sense of community that freelancers or those starting out often miss from larger offices. We visited three co-working spaces in Manchester to examine the various models on offer and how their owners seeks to make those who work there feel like they are part of something bigger
Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on the band’s new album artwork
On the release of Glass Animals’ second album How to be a Human Being, we talk to lead singer Dave Bayley about the story behind the record’s artwork, which all stems from tales he heard on the road
Don’t just take, make
In his brilliant contact sheet work, William Klein combined photographic imagery, paint and type and made something greater than the sum of its parts
The ‘Give Registry’: a collection of essential items for victims of domestic abuse
The brainchild of Australian department store Myer, The Salvation Army, and ad agency Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, the Give Registry operates just like a wedding gift list, but with the products purchased going to those in need.
