As part of our report into wellbeing in the workplace, we talk to British Land’s Mike Wiseman and Matt Webster about how this thinking has been embraced by the creative industries

You can watch the interviews and download the full wellbeing report, below.

In the film, Wiseman and Webster discuss how company policy, culture and design approach can engender a foundation for wellbeing.

The creative industries have pioneered much of the wellbeing initiatives that we see today – and for spaces that rely on inspiration and new ideas, understanding how the working environment can help facilitate this has become a vital part of business practice.

The design of our working environment can directly benefit both our levels of creativity and our happiness in the workplace.

Our report features highlights from the wellbeing roundtable we hosted earlier this year, with input from a range of companies on how they ensure wellbeing is a part of their creative work day-to-day; a look at ‘biophilic’ design, which aims to reconnect workplaces with nature; and an investigation on how creative companies can establish a healthy office culture.

