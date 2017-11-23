In our second film following on from our report into wellbeing in the workplace, British Land’s Mike Wiseman and Matt Webster discuss the changing nature of the office space within the climate of flexible working

You can watch the interviews and download the full wellbeing report, below.

In the film, Wiseman and Webster discuss how workspaces are responding to the new flexible working culture, the kind of initiatives employers are looking to implement – and how the physical office space can be best used as a central hub.

In a culture where people can work ‘anywhere’, there must be a reason for working ‘somewhere’, as Webster notes in the video. So what can working environments do to make the most of their space and their employees’ time within it? And how can these changes affect wellbeing and productivity?

The design of our working environment can directly benefit both our levels of creativity and our happiness in the workplace.

Our report features highlights from the wellbeing roundtable we hosted earlier this year, with input from a range of companies on how they ensure wellbeing is a part of their creative work day-to-day; a look at ‘biophilic’ design, which aims to reconnect workplaces with nature; and an investigation on how creative companies can establish a healthy office culture.

In our first film with British Land, Wiseman and Webster talk about how the creative industries have been at the forefront of wellbeing policy – you can watch that here.

