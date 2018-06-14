For a special edition of the CR podcast, the CR editors come together to discuss this year’s World Cup advertising, or lack of it…

For the latest edition in our CR podcast series, CR’s editors Patrick Burgoyne, Eliza Williams and Rachael Steven convene to talk about the marketing that has been created for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The trio debate the pros and cons of the ads that have been released so far, and the curious absence of some of the usual major marketing players. They also reminisce on World Cup advertising gone by.

