World Suicide Prevention Day animation aims to share hope

BAFTA-winning Blue Zoo Animation Studio has created the powerful short film to help people recognise the signs of when people are struggling and encourage them to find help

By

Created for the national UK suicide prevention charity Papyrus, the film is released to mark World Suicide Prevention Day and raise awareness of the fact that suicide is the biggest killer of under 35s in the UK.

The animation, titled Sinking Feeling, signposts Papyrus’s HopelineUK service, which offers confidential help and support to young people and anyone who is concerned for a young person who may be thinking of taking their own life. Its message is based on this year’s theme for WSPD, ‘creating hope through action’, which was offered as a brief to the whole studio at Blue Zoo, with anyone able to pitch their ideas.

First-time director Mark Spokes won with his idea which follows a young boy struggling with his daily life. More than 60 artists then volunteered to help on the project, which took four months to complete using Blender. The film is accompanied by an acapella rendition of the classic track True Colours recorded remotely by the Blue Zoo Choir. Made almost entirely during the 2021 lockdown, this project hopes to spread a message of hope for those who may be struggling in the wake of a difficult year for all.

“Working with Papyrus and Blue Zoo on Sinking Feeling was an uplifting and enriching experience, especially in the midst of lockdown,” says Spokes. “The film’s message is one that is close to my heart and I’m proud to be part of something that could save lives.”

blue-zoo.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham