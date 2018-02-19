Channel 4 series Derry Girls was such a success that a second series was commissioned after just one episode. Lisa McGee talks to Creative Review about writing a hit show based on her experience of growing up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles

The February / March issue of Creative Review is all about humour. We talk to writers, designers and creatives using wit in their work, examine why humour fell out of fashion in advertising and explore what creative agencies can learn from practising stand up. We also have an interview with Lisa McGee – the writer and creator of the brilliant Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls. Below is an extended version of our interview with McGee, in which she discusses her creative process, how she went from idea to script and the challenges of writing for comedy versus drama.

