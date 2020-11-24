Xinmei Liu’s images are inspired by old Chinese propaganda posters

With commissions from the New York Times and Medium, Xinmei Liu enjoys combining nostalgia with satire to create surreal and surprising illustrations

By

New York-based illustrator Xinmei Liu is an only child, and says that as a kid she’d copy the images from her picture books to stave off any loneliness. “When I played with my cousins we used to make narrative drawings with captions, and I think they were my earliest illustrations,” she says.

Liu’s parents are scientists so art school never seemed like the obvious choice growing up, though she had always enjoyed drawing and painting. “When I was deciding on college majors, I realised art was the only thing I was passionate about, so I went ahead and applied for art schools,” Liu explains. “I didn’t fully know what illustration was when I chose my major, and I thought they were just drawings in books. But I enjoyed it anyway when I got to know the field better.” 

Top: Kid without a mom is like a rainy day; Above: Boys and girls should stay away from each other, from Model Citizen Guidelines (ongoing project)

Originally from Shanghai, Liu finished her education in New York attending the School of Visual Arts to get an MFA from the Illustration as Visual Essay programme. “New York has a great art and design community. There are just so many things happening– exhibitions, art book fairs, show openings, museums etc, so I can always be inspired,” she says.

“If I need resources for a project, they are usually readily available. Plus, so many talented people are in New York, and I find it important for artists to be around people in the same field. As an illustration student, I really enjoyed discovering works and projects by fellow artists, and I could easily talk to them face to face since a lot of them are in the city too.” 

Beijing License Plate
Is It Safe to Come Out Now?, The New York Times

Having graduated, Liu now works as a publishing assistant at Paradise Systems, a Brooklyn-based independent comics publisher sharing stories from the US, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, as well as taking on freelance illustrations commissions. Liu’s client list continually grows and she’s already worked with the New York Times, Medium, Scholastics and Amazon Publishing.

“Honestly, what I enjoy the most is knowing that my art is needed somewhere,” she says of her commissions. “For professional illustrators, commissioned works are our basic source of income, and it’s very common to work on projects we don’t feel very passionate about. But whenever there’s a chance to work with a dream client or on an exciting project, it is always a great feeling of fulfillment (like crossing off an item on a checklist) and I am grateful that my art can be used to promote something I care about.”

The Covid Audit for Elemental
The Covid Audit for Elemental

Liu’s illustrations have a nostalgic element to them both in the textures and colours she uses, and also the clean, simple linework. Beyond the aesthetics, the illustrator is also keen to inject fun and satire into her pieces, playing with surreal situations or surprising visual gags.

“Recently I am really into Chinese propaganda posters from the 80s and vintage printed advertisements, and my works have referenced those elements,” explains Liu. “When I grew up in Shanghai, many of the objects I was surrounded by had really great designs and imagery on them, like those picture books that I copied drawings from and the packages of candies and popsicles. I think my illustration style has been influenced by those designs in my childhood in some way.” 

Mind your own business, Model Citizen Guidelines (ongoing project)

For Liu, the concept is one of the most important aspects when working on a new piece, so she takes her time. “I do a lot of sketching when I work. When I have time, I produce as many thumbnails as possible until I get the strongest idea. Then I often overwork my sketch to a high level of precision (some of my professors advised against that, but I find detailed sketches more comfortable to work with),” she explains.

“The sketching process is basically my thinking process, and the rest is pretty relaxing. I transfer my sketch onto textured drawing paper on a lightbox. I use a dip pen and India ink when I draw. Then I scan the line drawing and colour it in Photoshop.

Always be contributing, Model Citizen Guidelines (ongoing project)

Though most of Liu’s work has continued during the pandemic, she misses the community of the illustration world. “My MFA Thesis Show was moved online, which was a huge bummer. What I miss the most is events like art book fairs and show openings, or just regular drink and draw gatherings where I can stay connected with my artist friends (and online events just aren’t the same),” she says.  

This sense of support forms part of her advice for anyone thinking of moving into illustration as a career. “This is a career path that requires a lot of hard work and determination, so you need to be really passionate about making illustrations,” she notes. “That said, be confident about yourself and don’t question your talent because of a difficult client! Also it’s important to stay connected with your community and have each other’s backs. Help out other fellow artists whenever you’re able to.” 

Focus on your books, not on your looks, Model Citizen Guidelines (ongoing project)

catmoverart.net

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

How I Work: Animator Will Child

Director, animator and claymation artist Will Child has transformed football managers, hip hop stars and pop culture figures into irreverent plasticine models. He talks to us about his “janky” animations

My Breakthrough Moment: Kevin Cummins

Having shot some of the biggest bands in the world and worked as the NME’s chief photographer for a decade, Kevin Cummins reflects on why his 2009 book Manchester: Looking For The Light Through The Pouring Rain marked a distinct turning point in his career

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham