Why portrait photography is all about trust

CR speaks to three portrait photographers about why they were drawn to the art form, and the importance of trust and collaboration when working with a subject

By

The job of a portrait photographer is to capture their subject. That can be achieved in an array of styles, approaches and methods, but whatever the execution, a good portrait tells us something about the person in the image; it captures their personality, their mood and perhaps how they see themselves. 

Taking pictures of other people for a living sounds fun, easy even, but the skills needed to build trust with a subject, understand what’s working and create something new, take a long time to nurture. “I know it sounds clichéd, but it’s really about practice,” says photographer Yolanda Y Liou. “The more pictures you take, the more comfortable you are doing it. Your job is to instinctively know when your control ends in order to capture those fleeting moments. But your instincts get better with practice.” 

Top and above: Yolanda Y Liou

Taiwan-born and now London and Brighton-based Liou creates work that explores the human body and the photographer’s own attitudes towards body image. Using both analogue and digital techniques, she creates intimate, yet powerful images. “Since my childhood and because of the culture in Taiwan, I’ve always had very low self-esteem about my appearance. When starting photography, it was almost like a self-healing process; I didn’t feel confident about myself, so I looked for the beauty within other people,” explains Liou. “I’ve become quite obsessed with taking pictures of people because I find something very beautiful about each individual.”

More from CR

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham