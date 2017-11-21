You An Orchestra You A Bomb by Cig Harvey

Inspired in part by her reaction to a car crash, photographer Cig Harvey’s new book examines time, relationships and why we should embrace life’s “boring Tuesdays”. We talk to her about how she creates her work.

“That accident could have happened to me ten years before and I’d have probably just moved immediately on, whereas I think as you get older, mortality becomes more present. I have a child now, that weighs on your mind more than I think in your 20s, when you’re just perhaps concerned with a different set of thoughts.”

Cig Harvey is discussing the car accident she had two years ago, which prompted her to begin her third photo book, You An Orchestra You A Bomb, which has just been published. Harvey was ‘t-boned’ – another car drove into her side as she went through a green light. Luckily, she emerged unscathed, though the incident weighed upon her mentally.

“If that had happened ten years ago, it might not have affected me in the same way, because I was physically fine, but it really emotionally messed with me, just all the ‘what ifs?’,” she says. “It started making me think about this idea of how our life can change in an instant.”

Three Boys, 2016. All images: © Cig Harvey

Two Brothers, Rockland, Maine

Relationships have always been a central theme in Harvey’s work. In her previous two books, You Look At Me Like An Emergency (published 2012) and Gardening At Night (2015), she has concentrated on romantic and family relationships, though with You An Orchestra You An Bomb, she has been looking at her broader relationship with the world.

“This third book is much more about my relationship to life itself,” she says. “[The accident] led to this larger looking outward, looking at politics and listening to the news. Then at the same time listening to my daughter, who’s five and sees the world in a magical way. So it was this inward and outward, this public and private, and how extremely different they felt. This idea of the things that we have control of, the things we don’t have control of and very much living in the present and appreciating what’s right in front of me.”

Spreads from You An Orchestra You A Bomb

The book’s unusual title grew out of discussions about these topics with friends, about the see-saw of life. “It came from sitting around with a group of my mates, and I looked around the table and every single one of us women was going through something, we all had different things going on, both good and bad, in our lives. It made me realise that you never know what anyone else is going through truly.

“And that many terrible things go into making a bomb, and many amazing things go into an orchestra…. It’s how we respond, it’s how we can be in the world, but also what comes to us: these amazing things can happen to us and these terrible things can happen to us and you don’t have control over it. And we’re all made up of beautiful things and terrible things. That’s where the title came from.”

The Fire, 2015

First Loose Tooth, 2015

While in the past Harvey has created more conceptual images, based on preconceived ideas, in these works she has been more spontaneous, photographing scenes mostly around her home in Maine in the US. “It was much more about going out into the world and just finding things that jolted me, where my body responded before my brain had time to catch up,” she says. “I was looking for things that made me gasp, made me realise that the world was amazing, both terrifying and beautiful.”

The photographs may capture everyday scenes, though they also contain an atmosphere suggestive of a wider narrative, which is heightened by Harvey’s texts. “I work in two extremes,” she continues. “Highly constructed and stylised or going out with your camera and street shooting and finding things. And then there’s the myriad of things in between. And those extremes and everything in between is how those pictures are made in that book. But much more so the going out and finding – I photographed strangers, which I haven’t done in 20 years. I did this to expand my world and be surprised by it. By only photographing the things that I knew and the people that I knew, I felt like my world was getting smaller rather than bigger.”

Annemarie (Thirty-two weeks), 2017

Two Swimmers, 2015

Harvey hopes that the overall atmosphere of the book is a celebration of life’s in-between moments, those scenes that might be too easily forgotten or overlooked, but that are our most common experiences. “Maybe what this life is about is the boring Tuesdays and how we spend those,” she says. “Nothing’s Photoshopped [in the book] and there’s nowhere exotic there necessarily – there’s a couple made in Iceland but mostly they’re things that are made within my home. I’m just trying to find that in the places that we live.”

This need to observe and think was prompted in part by the car accident but could also be seen as a more generalised response to how life changes as you grow older, and you have experienced more. Now in her 40s, Harvey addresses how her life has changed over the decades in some of the book’s texts. “Whenever a crazy accident happens or you have something traumatic, you look around and you wonder how does the world keep going on,” says Harvey. “I know after the accident I felt that and I also felt that after I gave birth to Scout. Time happens in a different way after something traumatic, so there are ideas around using photography and using words as a way to slow down time and highlight time.”

Red Cloak, 2016

Sparks, Kyla, 2016

Harvey’s books always combine photographs with words, a structure that naturally evolved out of the way she works. “The books mirror what my actual working process looks like,” she explains. “Cutting out contact sheets and writing thoughts by them, and ideas around that.

“I realised that the pictures and the words were doing something slightly different. The words were in a way more contemporary, perhaps bolder. With photographs I use colour to shroud and disguise – maybe together, the pictures and the words were doing more than the sum of their parts.”

In previous interviews, Harvey has talked of how – contrary to a commonly held presumption – parenthood has been helpful to her practice as an artist, and not a hindrance. Instead of keeping a dividing line between her personal life and her art, she sees the two as intertwined.

“I love the idea of having a studio, but when you get to a studio place, I’m like ‘what am I doing here?’, because I’ve realised that life and art for me have to be together,” she says. “So I work from home – I might cook a stew, and go and edit some pictures. You know, walk my dog and then get back to writing something. So it’s this perfect – for me – blend. Whereas if I go to a studio space, it seems like this cold, sterile place where it doesn’t inspire my mind to make stuff.”

Spreads from You An Orchestra You A Bomb

This changes when she reaches the stage of creating a book however. “When it comes to putting the books together, I’ve learned that I need to have a completely empty space,” she explains. “So when I feel like a have a mass of work, then I go and rent an empty room for a few months – and basically every day I go and visit this jigsaw puzzle. A jigsaw puzzle of pictures and vignettes. I print them all out – it can’t be done digitally for me – and I lay them across the fioor and all over the walls and start trying to find where they could all fit together.

“The pictures are never meant to describe the words, and vice versa, but there is a point where in a sequence it can all come together. It’s a sequence of form, colour and palette and shape and line but also a narrative. When do I know it’s done? Typically it starts to change and I seem to be addressing a different idea, thought or concern. So that’s perhaps the start of a new project.”

Scout and the Jacks, 2017

Scout in the Blizzard, Rockport, Maine, 2017 (crop shown top)

Harvey has exhibited her work widely in galleries and museums around the world, and has also created numerous commercial projects. But her work seems especially suited to the book format, perhaps because of her simple love of the medium. “I love books,” she says. “I make books, I teach bookbinding, so for me having the end format be a book is really something that I just absolutely love.

“While online and web-based media is wonderful too, I love objects. I love physical, splendid objects. I like the smell of books, I like the feel, the tactile quality of a book. I like sitting down reading books, I like reading books in the bath.

“I think most photographers – this is big statement here – but most photographers are inherently slightly romantic,” she concludes. “We deal with the currency of time. So I think having objects, photo books, is something that makes sense to me.”

You An Orchestra You A Bomb by Cig Harvey is published by Schilt Publishing, priced £40, schiltpublishing.com