YouTube unveils redesign and new desktop functionality

YouTube has unveiled a logo redesign, alongside a new look for its desktop site, billed as an “evolution not a revolution” by the brand.

YouTube’s new logo

The desktop redesign, made available to users across the world this week, follows an overhaul of the look and functionality of the YouTube app. According to YouTube, the redesign – led by its creative director Christopher Bettig and incorporating earlier work by Saffron – aims to deliver “a fresh, simple and intuitive user experience that lets content shine”.

It also applies the principles of Google’s Material Design set of online brand and UX guidelines, which aim to create a consistent experience to users and developers.

YouTube’s old logo design

The new YouTube logo, its first redesign since the site launched 12 years ago, sees the end of the former ‘tube’ device created by a rounded red box encasing the tube part of the brand name. This has been reconfigured into a red and white play button.

“Designed for our multi-screen world, the updated logo combines a cleaned up version of the YouTube wordmark and icon, creating a more flexible design that works better across a variety of devices, even on the tiniest screens,” says YouTube. “When room is limited (say on a smartphone) you can use the brightened up icon as an abbreviated logo, which will be seen more easily and read more clearly.”

The YouTube Sans typeface, designed in-house and adopted earlier this year, and a reworked colour scheme (moving to #FF0000 red, hex code fans) is used alongside major changes to the functionality of the site. Among the new features is Dark Theme, which turns the background dark while you watch “for a more cinematic look”. Changes to the app include the ability to watch videos at a sped up or slowed down pace; and navigation tabs have been moved to the bottom of the app “so they’re closer to your thumbs”.

The new logo and icon was rolled out across mobile and desktop earlier this week, and will do so across all the brand’s other apps and services “soon,” says YouTube.