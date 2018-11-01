Yuri Suzuki is the fourth designer to join Pentagram’s London team as a Partner this year and follows Astrid Stavro, Sascha Lobe and Jon Marshall.

Suzuki was born in Tokyo and moved to London to study at the Royal College of Art. He founded Yuri Suzuki Design Studio in 2010 and has created playful installations and interactive experiences for Google, Moog, Audi, Fendi and Disney.

