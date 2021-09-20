An ode to America’s 20th century movie palaces

In their new photobook, Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre celebrate the glamorous movie theatres of by-gone years and capture what happened after the credits rolled for these iconic buildings

By

Rather than an architectural beauty, nowadays the modern cinema is usually an air-conditioned mound found in a suburban leisure park or shopping centre. While the emphasis might once have been on intricate cornicing and red velvet curtains, it’s now often on screen size and a bounty of snack options.

But if you have a hankering for the charm and glamour of cinemas of the past, a new book published by Prestel that aims to honour the grand movie theatres of 20th century America, will be just up your street. 

All images: Movie Theatres by Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre, published by Prestel

The book is put together by French photographer duo Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre, who have become known for shooting wistful images of forgotten, abandoned architecture around the world, from the courtyards of Budapest to the neglected ruins of Detroit. 

With Movie Theatres, a project that started in 2005, Marchand and Meffre trekked across the US to visit the “grandiose movie palaces” that were constructed during the country’s heyday of the entertainment industry. 

As the 60s dawned, TV and multiplexes made many of these theatres obsolete and the following decades saw the buildings become modernised or fall into disrepair.

A big focus for the photographers has been on the ones that remained empty and abandoned, simply because these early 20th-century relics display an array of architectural styles inside and out, from neo renaissance to neo Gothic, art nouveau to Bauhaus.

The photographs of the interiors reveal the grand scale of these cinemas but also highlight the crumbling beauty of what was once there, with dusty broken seats, crumbling paint and plaster, and bygone equipment a key focus in the images.

Using a large format camera, Marchand and Meffre’s images flit between romantic landscapes to more concentrated detail shots of old movie projectors and popcorn machines.

Another element the photographers have explored is the buildings that have been repurposed for a contemporary need. While they’ve not been left in ruin, the juxtaposition between the imposing, semi-preserved architecture and their mundane transformation into bingo halls, supermarkets and sports halls feels just as compelling. 

With over 200 images to pore over in an over-sized format, the book feels like a historical document or even a photographic eulogy to the American movie theatre dream. 

Movie Theatre by Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre, published by Prestel, is out now; marchandmeffre.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham