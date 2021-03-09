How I Got Here: Zak Kyes

Graphic designer and creative director Zak Kyes has brought ideas to life for publications, cultural institutions, and modern day visionaries like Frank Ocean and Virgil Abloh. He talks to us about his journey

By

When your design practice entails facilitating the vision of leading creatives, at some point the parameters shift to reveal that you yourself are shaping culture.

In 2005, Swiss-American designer and creative director Zak Kyes founded his eponymous design studio Zak Group and, during his tenure at the helm, the studio has led projects for a remarkable blend of figures and institutions at the forefront of creativity.

Zak Group has crafted beautiful work on the printed page, from the supple, hand-distorted type treatment for Frank Ocean’s coveted Boys Don’t Cry zine to the art direction and identity for the recently relaunched Fact Magazine, giving shape to the publication’s focus on long-form, arts-led features. This year also saw the launch of the studio’s work on Icons, a tome published by Taschen that explores Virgil Abloh’s partnership with Nike through the lens of sneaker culture.

The studio has also worked on site-specific projects, such as the exhibition design for White Cube and the Design Museum’s Beazley Designs of the Year show, which have inevitably had to take a backseat in the pandemic. During this time, Kyes’ Culture Is Not Cancelled manifesto resonated with the creative industries and birthed a campaign at AnOther magazine that sought to celebrate creative projects in these difficult times.

Following the publication of Icons, we talk to Kyes about how architecture influences his work, the projects and learnings that led him to where he is today, and how he’s had to adapt throughout a year like no other.

More from CR

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham