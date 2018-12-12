Zeitgeist: Tyler Mitchell
Photographer Tyler Mitchell is one of the winners of the Zeitgeist award in The Photography Annual 2018. The award recognises rising stars of the photography world; artists who have captured the mood and our imaginations this past year
Tyler Mitchell made history in 2018. He was the first African-American photographer to shoot the cover of US Vogue in its 125-year history. Staying true to his sensitive, yet vibrant lens, his stripped back images of Beyoncé were celebrated around the world. Mitchell is a refreshing departure for a title that tends to only work with a small handful of pre-approved, highly established photographers for its covers.
Speaking to Vogue about the story, Beyoncé said: “Until there is a mosaic of perspectives coming from different ethnicities behind the lens, we will continue to have a narrow approach and view of what the world actually looks like.” The photographs catapulted 23-year-old, Atlanta-born Mitchell into a household name overnight.
