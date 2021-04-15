Zoopla rebrand steers people through the journey of moving home

Making use of curves and connectors, Zoopla’s new look positions the property platform as a vital aide along the winding road to moving home

As part of the rebrand, independent consultancy Zag and Zoopla’s in-house design team worked on the creation of a new logo, colour palette and overall design language. The new visual identity system is joined by updates to the products and services across both the Zoopla website and app, including the launch of a new homeowners hub called My Home.

The new design and brand experience aims to “connect more deeply with homemovers and bring back the joy and excitement in what can be an otherwise stressful, or at worst, transactional experience,” according to Neil Cummings, ECD and partner at Zag.

The look and feel have been informed by research indicating that people moving home are constantly juggling emotion and rationality, and that the experience is complex and layered from start to finish. Zoopla has positioned itself as the central connector in helping people find tools, inspiration, information and hopefully homes, an idea that manifests in the new design by way of ‘journey lines’. These appear in illustrations, navigational motifs, infographics and the typography, which was developed with type foundry Family.

The rebrand feels somewhat familiar yet it brings energy and personality to a process that is painful for most people moving home, while the messaging comes with a certain warmth and sentimentality that has worked so well for the likes of B&Q during the pandemic.

