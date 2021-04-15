Zoopla rebrand steers people through the journey of moving home

Making use of curves and connectors, Zoopla’s new look positions the property platform as a vital aide along the winding road to moving home

By

As part of the rebrand, independent consultancy Zag and Zoopla’s in-house design team worked on the creation of a new logo, colour palette and overall design language. The new visual identity system is joined by updates to the products and services across both the Zoopla website and app, including the launch of a new homeowners hub called My Home.

The new design and brand experience aims to “connect more deeply with homemovers and bring back the joy and excitement in what can be an otherwise stressful, or at worst, transactional experience,” according to Neil Cummings, ECD and partner at Zag.

The look and feel have been informed by research indicating that people moving home are constantly juggling emotion and rationality, and that the experience is complex and layered from start to finish. Zoopla has positioned itself as the central connector in helping people find tools, inspiration, information and hopefully homes, an idea that manifests in the new design by way of ‘journey lines’. These appear in illustrations, navigational motifs, infographics and the typography, which was developed with type foundry Family.

The rebrand feels somewhat familiar yet it brings energy and personality to a process that is painful for most people moving home, while the messaging comes with a certain warmth and sentimentality that has worked so well for the likes of B&Q during the pandemic.

wearezag.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham