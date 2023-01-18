Thix is a hair loss brand rooted in realism

Otherway created a simple but bold visual identity for the new functional haircare brand, which is inspired by retro health and beauty packaging

Hair loss is big business these days. Given that around 80% of men and 50% of women will experience it in their lives, it’s hardly surprising that the market for products and supplements is booming – to the tune of an estimated $23.6 million globally.

Hair loss also remains a taboo subject for many people who go through it; a fact which isn’t helped by the raft of overly expensive products on offer that spout false promises of ‘miracle cures’.

New haircare brand Thix is envisioned as an antidote to the misinformation that is rife in the sector, featuring functional products designed for people who want to make their hair look and feel stronger and thicker.

The brand’s visual identity is rooted in the fact that it is “backed by science, not magic”, according to Otherway, the studio behind the new branding. The process began with choosing the brand name itself, which is a combination of the words ‘thick’ and ‘fix’.

Thix’s all-caps wordmark is designed to be unapologetically simple, creating a trusted stamp of authority across what can be a confusing industry for the consumer to navigate.

The rest of the identity is inspired by retro health and beauty packaging from the 70s and 80s, featuring two bold typefaces and a single colour palette of fresh green, referencing the product range’s mint and eucalyptus scent.

A measured style of copywriting doesn’t over-promise but encourages people to upgrade from their usual shampoo routine, pitching Thix as a trusted and reliable solution to “look after the hair you’ve still got, while you’ve still got it”.

Alongside science-backed statements, Otherway was also keen to incorporate a more playful side to the brand world, creating a smiley brand mascot illustrated by British artist Mooretom. And in keeping with a wider movement toward sustainability in the beauty industry, Thix’s packaging is all made from 100% aluminium and is recyclable.

otherway.com