The Lowdown: Nils Leonard on brands, creativity and coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis has seen a lot of different reactions from brands – some have actively tried to engage with what’s happening, while others have gone very quiet indeed.

In a podcast conversation for The Lowdown – a new content stream from Xeim brands including Creative Review, Marketing Week, Design Week and Econsultancy – CR’s editor Eliza Williams talked to Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, about the risks and rewards that brands face at the moment, and how creative thinking can help.

This conversation is part of The Lowdown, a series of regular broadcasts from Xeim on how marketers, agencies and brands can help address the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.