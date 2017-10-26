Ryan Staake’s video for Young Thug, which saw the director turn disaster into comedy gold after the star failed to turn up for the shoot, has picked up the top gong at the UK Music Video Awards.

Now in its tenth year, the UK MVAs are the go-to awards if you want to check out which artists and directors are making the most creative and interesting music videos right now.

Big wins this year also go to Kendrick Lamar, who picked up the Artist of the Year gong, plus alt-j and Bonobo, who both won two awards apiece. Oscar Hudson, who directed Bonobo’s No Reason, also won the Best Director trophy.

Ryan Staake’s video for Young Thug’s Wyclef Jean picked up the awards for Best International Urban Video and Best Editing as well as the overall Music Video of the Year gong. All the winners were revealed at a ceremony at the Roundhouse in London, hosted by Adam Buxton on Thursday evening. We have listed all the winners below, beginning with the Young Thug gem:

Video of the Year; Best Urban Video – International; Best Editing in a Video



Young Thug – Wyclef Jean

Director: Ryan Staake

Head of Production: Kevin Staake

Exec Producers: Ryen Bartlett / Nathan Scherrer

Producer: Jeff Kopchia

Prod Co: Pomp&Clout / Freenjoy

Commissioner: Emmanuelle Cuny Diop For Atlantic Records / 300 Entertainment

Best Pop Video



Dua Lipa – New Rules

Director: Henry Scholfield

Producer: Campbell Beaton

Prod Co: Caviar

Commissioners: Alex Burford / Kirdis Postelle for Warner Bros

Best Dance Video; Best Production Design in a Video



Bonobo – No Reason

Director: Oscar Hudson

Producer: Matt Posner

Prod Co: Pulse Films

Commissioner: John Moule for Ninja Tune

Best Rock/Indie Video



Royal Blood – Lights Out

Directors: The Sacred Egg

Producers: Natalie Arnett / Tom Birmingham

Prod Co: Riff Raff Films

Commissioner: Jennifer Ivory for Warner Music UK

Best Alternative Video; Best Cinematography in a Video



alt-j – 3WW

Director: Young Replicant

Producer: Sarah Park

Prod Co: Pulse Films

Commissioner: Andrew Law for Infectious Music / BMG

Best Urban Video



Ray BLK – Patience

Director: Hector Dockrill

Producer: Stephanie Paeplow

Prod Co: Pulse Films

Commissioner: Hal Hudson

Best Pop Video – International



HAIM – Want You Back

Director: Jake Schreier

Producers: Alex Fisch / Jackie Kelman Bisbee

Prod Co: Park Pictures

Commissioners: Semera Khan / Saul Levitz for Polydor Records / Columbia Records

Best Dance Video; Best Styling in a Video



The Blaze – Territory

Directors: Jonathan Alric & Guillaume Alric (The Blaze)

Producer: Roman Pichon Herrera

Prod Co: Iconoclast

Commissioner: Manu Barron for Animal63

Best Rock/Indie Video – International



Director: Chris Hopewell

Producer: Rosie Lea Brind

Prod Co: Jacknife Films

Commissioner: Sub Pop / Bella Union

Best Alternative Video – International



Beck – Up All Night

Directors: CANADA

Producer: Laura Serra

Prod Co: Canada

Commissioner: Kevin Kloecker for Capitol Records

Best Pop Video – Newcomer



Charlotte Cardin – Like It Doesn’t Hurt

Director: Kristof Brandl

Producers: Vlad Cojocaru / Jakob Preischl

Prod Co: Colossale / Bwgtbld

Commissioners: Alex Auray / Jason Brando for Cult Nation

Best Dance Video



Obongjayar – Endless

Director: Matilda Finn

Producer: Nick Hayes

Prod Co: Friend

Commissioner: Theo Lalic

Best Rock/Indie Video



Lemon Twigs – I Wanna Prove To You

Director: Nick Roney

Producer: Andreas AttaiProd Co: Agile Films

Commissioner: Gabe Spierer for 4AD

Best Alternative Video



Bonnie Banane – L’Appétit

Director: William Laboury

Producer: Theo Gall

Prod Co: Division

Commissioner: Jules De Chateleux for Division

Best Urban Video – Newcomer



Oscar Worldpeace – Tate Modern, Wary, Pearls

Director: Taz Tron Delix

Producer: Kiran Mandla

Prod Co: Compulsory

Vevo Must See Award



Marika Hackman – My Lover Cindy

Director: Sam Bailey

Producers: Lucy Bradley / Katie Lambert

Prod Co: Agile Films

Commissioner: Connie Meade for AMF Records

Best Interactive Video



Naïve New Beaters – Words Hurt

Director: Romain Chassaing

Producers: Nicolas Tiry / Edouard Chassaing

Prod Co: Solab

Record Co: Capitol Music France

Best Choreography in a Video



Kanye West – Fade

Choreographers: Guapo, Jae Blaze, Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins

Director: Eli Linnetz

Producer: Kathleen Heffernan

Prod Co: Iconoclast

Record Co: Good Music

Best Colour Grading in a Video



Mick Jagger – Gotta Get A Grip

Colourist: Mark Gethin at MPC LA

Director: Saam Farahmand

Producer: Amalia Rosen-Rawlings

Prod Co: Black Sheep Studios

Record Co: Polydor Records

Best Visual Effects in a Video



Leningrad – Kolshik

VFX: CGF

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Producers: Dimitry Mouraviev / Ekaterina Kononenko

Prod Co: Fancy Shot / Versus Pictures / Great Guns

Best Animation in a Video



Katie Melua – Perfect World

Animators: Karni & Saul

Directors: Karni & Saul

Prod Co: Sulky Bunny

Record Co: Dramatico

Best Live Session



Mura Masa ft Damon Albarn – Blu (Live)

Director: Colin Solal Cardo

Producer: Christophe “Chryde” Abric

Prod Co: La Blogothèque

Commissioners: Emily Tedrake / Semera Khan for Polydor Records

Best Live Concert



Rammstein – Paris

Director: Jonas Akerlund

Producer: Svana Gisla

Prod Co: Black Dog Films

Commissioner: Rammstein

Best Commissioner

Semera Khan

Best Producer

Nathan Scherrer

Best Production Company

Pulse Films

Best New Director

Matilda Finn

Best Director

Oscar Hudson

Best Artist

Kendrick Lamar

The Icon Award

Jake Nava

ukmva.com