Young Thug’s Wyclef Jean wins Video of the Year at the UK MVAs
Ryan Staake’s video for Young Thug, which saw the director turn disaster into comedy gold after the star failed to turn up for the shoot, has picked up the top gong at the UK Music Video Awards.
Now in its tenth year, the UK MVAs are the go-to awards if you want to check out which artists and directors are making the most creative and interesting music videos right now.
Big wins this year also go to Kendrick Lamar, who picked up the Artist of the Year gong, plus alt-j and Bonobo, who both won two awards apiece. Oscar Hudson, who directed Bonobo’s No Reason, also won the Best Director trophy.
Ryan Staake’s video for Young Thug’s Wyclef Jean picked up the awards for Best International Urban Video and Best Editing as well as the overall Music Video of the Year gong. All the winners were revealed at a ceremony at the Roundhouse in London, hosted by Adam Buxton on Thursday evening. We have listed all the winners below, beginning with the Young Thug gem:
Video of the Year; Best Urban Video – International; Best Editing in a Video
Young Thug – Wyclef Jean
Director: Ryan Staake
Head of Production: Kevin Staake
Exec Producers: Ryen Bartlett / Nathan Scherrer
Producer: Jeff Kopchia
Prod Co: Pomp&Clout / Freenjoy
Commissioner: Emmanuelle Cuny Diop For Atlantic Records / 300 Entertainment
Best Pop Video
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Director: Henry Scholfield
Producer: Campbell Beaton
Prod Co: Caviar
Commissioners: Alex Burford / Kirdis Postelle for Warner Bros
Best Dance Video; Best Production Design in a Video
Bonobo – No Reason
Director: Oscar Hudson
Producer: Matt Posner
Prod Co: Pulse Films
Commissioner: John Moule for Ninja Tune
Best Rock/Indie Video
Royal Blood – Lights Out
Directors: The Sacred Egg
Producers: Natalie Arnett / Tom Birmingham
Prod Co: Riff Raff Films
Commissioner: Jennifer Ivory for Warner Music UK
Best Alternative Video; Best Cinematography in a Video
alt-j – 3WW
Director: Young Replicant
Producer: Sarah Park
Prod Co: Pulse Films
Commissioner: Andrew Law for Infectious Music / BMG
Best Urban Video
Ray BLK – Patience
Director: Hector Dockrill
Producer: Stephanie Paeplow
Prod Co: Pulse Films
Commissioner: Hal Hudson
Best Pop Video – International
HAIM – Want You Back
Director: Jake Schreier
Producers: Alex Fisch / Jackie Kelman Bisbee
Prod Co: Park Pictures
Commissioners: Semera Khan / Saul Levitz for Polydor Records / Columbia Records
Best Dance Video; Best Styling in a Video
The Blaze – Territory
Directors: Jonathan Alric & Guillaume Alric (The Blaze)
Producer: Roman Pichon Herrera
Prod Co: Iconoclast
Commissioner: Manu Barron for Animal63
Best Rock/Indie Video – International
Director: Chris Hopewell
Producer: Rosie Lea Brind
Prod Co: Jacknife Films
Commissioner: Sub Pop / Bella Union
Best Alternative Video – International
Beck – Up All Night
Directors: CANADA
Producer: Laura Serra
Prod Co: Canada
Commissioner: Kevin Kloecker for Capitol Records
Best Pop Video – Newcomer
Charlotte Cardin – Like It Doesn’t Hurt
Director: Kristof Brandl
Producers: Vlad Cojocaru / Jakob Preischl
Prod Co: Colossale / Bwgtbld
Commissioners: Alex Auray / Jason Brando for Cult Nation
Best Dance Video
Obongjayar – Endless
Director: Matilda Finn
Producer: Nick Hayes
Prod Co: Friend
Commissioner: Theo Lalic
Best Rock/Indie Video
Lemon Twigs – I Wanna Prove To You
Director: Nick Roney
Producer: Andreas AttaiProd Co: Agile Films
Commissioner: Gabe Spierer for 4AD
Best Alternative Video
Bonnie Banane – L’Appétit
Director: William Laboury
Producer: Theo Gall
Prod Co: Division
Commissioner: Jules De Chateleux for Division
Best Urban Video – Newcomer
Oscar Worldpeace – Tate Modern, Wary, Pearls
Director: Taz Tron Delix
Producer: Kiran Mandla
Prod Co: Compulsory
Vevo Must See Award
Marika Hackman – My Lover Cindy
Director: Sam Bailey
Producers: Lucy Bradley / Katie Lambert
Prod Co: Agile Films
Commissioner: Connie Meade for AMF Records
Best Interactive Video
Naïve New Beaters – Words Hurt
Director: Romain Chassaing
Producers: Nicolas Tiry / Edouard Chassaing
Prod Co: Solab
Record Co: Capitol Music France
Best Choreography in a Video
Kanye West – Fade
Choreographers: Guapo, Jae Blaze, Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins
Director: Eli Linnetz
Producer: Kathleen Heffernan
Prod Co: Iconoclast
Record Co: Good Music
Best Colour Grading in a Video
Mick Jagger – Gotta Get A Grip
Colourist: Mark Gethin at MPC LA
Director: Saam Farahmand
Producer: Amalia Rosen-Rawlings
Prod Co: Black Sheep Studios
Record Co: Polydor Records
Best Visual Effects in a Video
Leningrad – Kolshik
VFX: CGF
Director: Ilya Naishuller
Producers: Dimitry Mouraviev / Ekaterina Kononenko
Prod Co: Fancy Shot / Versus Pictures / Great Guns
Best Animation in a Video
Katie Melua – Perfect World
Animators: Karni & Saul
Directors: Karni & Saul
Prod Co: Sulky Bunny
Record Co: Dramatico
Best Live Session
Mura Masa ft Damon Albarn – Blu (Live)
Director: Colin Solal Cardo
Producer: Christophe “Chryde” Abric
Prod Co: La Blogothèque
Commissioners: Emily Tedrake / Semera Khan for Polydor Records
Best Live Concert
Rammstein – Paris
Director: Jonas Akerlund
Producer: Svana Gisla
Prod Co: Black Dog Films
Commissioner: Rammstein
Best Commissioner
Semera Khan
Best Producer
Nathan Scherrer
Best Production Company
Pulse Films
Best New Director
Matilda Finn
Best Director
Oscar Hudson
Best Artist
Kendrick Lamar
The Icon Award
Jake Nava